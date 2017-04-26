IRI and SPINS Expand Alliance to Offer Natural Products Insight

By Craig Levitt

IRI and SPINS announced a new joint initiative to benefit manufacturer clients with enhanced Natural Products Industry information from SPINS within the IRI Liquid Data platform. By leveraging SPINS’ wellness expertise and product attribution, the alliance will help brands better understand the health and wellness marketplace, build a targeted consumer-focused strategy, accelerate successful new product development and improve sales planning with retail partners to find new growth.

SPINS will integrate 35 of its most in-demand health and wellness attributes into the IRI Liquid Data platform to provide a deeper understanding of today’s trends—both category-specific nuances and macro trends across the market—to help manufacturers view the retail landscape through the eyes of the natural shopper.

The IRI Liquid Data platform includes built-in visualization, collaboration and authoring capabilities that can be further enriched with client data in a tailored, private cloud deployment. This is the first integrated delivery of SPINS’ attribution, National Consumer Panel data and point-of-sale measurement in a single solution for manufacturers.

“Consumer demand for health and wellness choices is growing rapidly, and manufacturers need the right road map to help them reach consumers with the products they want,” said Andrew Appel, president and chief executive officer of IRI. “This solution answers that challenge with actionable insights for retail activation and new product development.”

“This partnership provides a powerful view of the health and wellness marketplace, integrating product attributes that drive shoppers’ purchase decisions, accelerating the largest growth opportunities available to manufacturers,” said Tony Olson, chief executive officer at SPINS. “With plans to increasingly expand our alliance with IRI, this is just the beginning of our collective ability to influence and drive the current food revolution toward a more healthy and vibrant America.”