Independent Grocers Launch Campaign to Help Fight Hunger

By Craig Levitt

The National Grocers Association (NGA), along with the NGA Research and Education Foundation, launched the “Independents Day of Giving” campaign to help fight hunger and raise community awareness by supporting Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization with over 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries nationwide.

The campaign, in partnership with the Retail Owned Food Distributors & Associates (ROFDA) and Making Change, will take place during the month of June, with a focus on June 21, the first day of summer, as a highlighted “Day of Giving," where shoppers will be encouraged to add a $1, $3, or $5 donation to their grocery bill at independent supermarkets. Over 2,000 independent grocers have committed to participating in the inaugural Independents Day of Giving campaign.

“Too many families are forced to choose between feeding themselves and paying utilities, receiving medical care, or keeping a roof over their head,” said Elizabeth Crocker, vice president and executive director, NGA Research and Education Foundation. “With such strong ties to the communities they serve, independent grocers have the unique opportunity to make sure no one is put in that difficult situation.”

“Together, supermarket operators and the wholesalers that serve them work hard every day to support their communities. ROFDA is pleased to be a part of the Independents Day of Giving to highlight this work, maximize the impact of the independent supermarket industry, and show our nationwide commitment to this cause,” said Francis Cameron, president and CEO, ROFDA.

A recent study by Feeding America found that one in seven people struggles with hunger in the United States. The survey found that nearly 20.9 percent of children face food insecurity, compared to the nation’s overall food insecurity rate of 15.4 percent.

“While food banks are often flooded with donations during the winter months, many are in desperate need throughout summer when kids may lack access to school meal programs,” said Peter J. Larkin, president and CEO, NGA. “By making a small contribution at the register, shoppers can help ensure their local food banks and pantries can better serve their communities,” Larkin commented.

The donations will be collected by Making Change, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit, and redistributed back into the local communities of each participating independent supermarket.

Each year, Feeding America supplies food to more than 46.5 million people in the U.S., including 12 million children and seven million seniors.