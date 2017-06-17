Innovation Award Winners Announced at United Fresh 2017

By Natalie Taylor

The United Fresh Produce Association recognized five Produce Innovation Award winners at United Fresh 2017. This year’s honorees were selected by show attendees from a total of 46 contestants across five categories: Best New Food Safety Solution; Best New Fruit Product; Best New Packaging; Best New Packing/Processing Equipment; and Best New Vegetable Product.

“This year’s Innovation Awards winners won from a field of excellent and qualified competitors,” says John Toner, vice president of convention and industry relations, United Fresh Produce Association. “The exceptional creativity of these five winners helped them stand out at United Fresh 2017, the home of fresh produce innovation.”

The 2017 Produce Innovation Awards Winners:

“Innovation starts at United Fresh,” says Tom Stenzel, president and CEO, United Fresh Produce Association. “The innovation of our member companies shape the entire produce industry and show attendees have the unique opportunity to see that ingenuity up close at United Fresh. Congratulations to this year’s winners and thank you to all participants for showcasing your creativity.”