Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Innovation Award Winners Announced at United Fresh 2017

By Natalie Taylor

Published:

The United Fresh Produce Association recognized five Produce Innovation Award winners at United Fresh 2017. This year’s honorees were selected by show attendees from a total of 46 contestants across five categories: Best New Food Safety Solution; Best New Fruit Product; Best New Packaging; Best New Packing/Processing Equipment; and Best New Vegetable Product.

“This year’s Innovation Awards winners won from a field of excellent and qualified competitors,” says John Toner, vice president of convention and industry relations, United Fresh Produce Association. “The exceptional creativity of these five winners helped them stand out at United Fresh 2017, the home of fresh produce innovation.” 

The 2017 Produce Innovation Awards Winners:

  • Best New Food Safety Solution: Nature's Frequencies – Food Freshness Card
  • Best New Fruit Product: Crunch Pak – Crunch Pak Apple Rings     
  • Best New Packaging: Dole Food Co. – Dole GO Berries!   
  • Best New Packing/Processing Equipment: Full Harvest – Full Harvest
  • Best New Vegetable Product: Veggie Noodle Co. Veggie Spirals – Veggie Noodle Co. Veggiccine

“Innovation starts at United Fresh,” says Tom Stenzel, president and CEO, United Fresh Produce Association. “The innovation of our member companies shape the entire produce industry and show attendees have the unique opportunity to see that ingenuity up close at United Fresh. Congratulations to this year’s winners and thank you to all participants for showcasing your creativity.” 

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Belle Foods in Hoover, Ala.

From the Publisher: Spending money to make money

Utah Grocers Expand Produce Section with More Locally-Grown Items

Large Pie, Hold the Toppings

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

CAULIPOWER Pizza Line Expands Nationwide

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Corona Debuts Limited-Edition Summer Can

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags