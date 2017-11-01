Instacart Rapidly Expands Retailer Partnerships

By GHQ staff

Instacart is accelerating its nationwide expansion and shows no sign of slowing down. In the last month, the grocery delivery service has added several more retailers to its growing list of partners, including Superior Grocers, Stew Leonard’s, Kings Food Markets, Balducci's Food Lover's Market, Food Lion, Best Market and Graul’s Market.

Stew Leonard’s and Superior Grocers today revealed their new partnerships with Instacart. Stew Leonard’s now provides same-day delivery service to 365,000 households in Norwalk, Danbury and Newington, Conn., as well as Yonkers, Farmingdale and East Meadow, N.Y., while Superior Grocers will service select Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif., locations. Superior Grocers is the first Hispanic retailer in Southern California to team up with Instacart.

“Our customers are always looking for convenience and added-value, and Superior Grocers is always looking for ways to improve our customers’ shopping experience,” says Richard Wardwell, COO of Superior Grocers. “We are very pleased as customers in these areas will now be able to order Superior products online and have them delivered right to their door.”

Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market disclosed earlier this week their partnership with Instacart to provide the delivery service to more than 1.3 million households across New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland and Virginia. Customers can visit the retailers’ websites or download the Instacart app to fill their virtual carts and have items delivered straight to their doorsteps in as little as an hour.

“Online shopping in the grocery space is continuing to flourish, and we are thrilled to provide this convenient service to our communities,” says Judy Spires, chairman and CEO at Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market.

Food Lion also launched Instacart’s delivery service in the greater Richmond and Norfolk, Va., as well as Greensboro, N.C., areas, where customers can link their personal MVP cards to their Instacart accounts to take advantage of Food Lion’s weekly savings specials, including MVP discounts.

Additionally, Graul’s Market joined forces with Instacart earlier this month to service the Baltimore area, and Best Market expanded its partnership with Instacart, first announced in August 2017, with the launch of its new white label Powered by Instacart website.