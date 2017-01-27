International Presence Surges at 2017 Sweets & Snacks Expo

By Craig Levitt

More than 125 companies from outside of the United States will exhibit at the 2017 Sweets & Snacks Expo, making this year’s show the largest for international exhibitors. Hosted by the National Confectioners Association from May 23-25 at McCormick Place in Chicago, the 2017 Expo will be the center of the treating and snacking world as it welcomes more than 760 exhibitors.

Products from more than 25 different countries will be on display at McCormick Place, including eight international pavilions. A new pavilion from Quebec, Canada will be making its Sweets & Snacks Expo debut. Returning international pavilions include ABICAB and ABIMAPI, both from Brazil, plus China, Germany, Mexico, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

"Our International presence continues to grow each year as Expo strives to offer a truly travel-worthy business value that allows visitors to discover the most new candy and snack products, learn about emerging trends and connect with peers,” commented Barry Rosenbaum, Expo chairman and president of Nassau Candy Distributors, Inc. “We understand busy schedules which is why this year, attendees can choose from pre-show “eye openers” exploring State of the Market trends in candy, snacks and specialty as well as 30 minute knowledge-building labs happening live on the show floor.”

The Expo will continue to host the International Welcome Lounge, where translators and representatives can answer questions, offer concierge services and assist in making visitors comfortable and productive during their visit.

Other special amenities for international attendees include a global overview of the state of the candy and snacks industry, a customized floor plan highlighting export-friendly companies, a guided retail store tour and the new product showcase.