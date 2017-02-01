Smucker's to Build Additional Uncrustables Sandwiches Manufacturing Facility

By Craig Levitt

The J. M. Smucker Company announced plans to build an additional Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility to be located in Longmont, Colorado, near Denver. Construction of the facility will start in spring 2017 with production expected to begin in calendar year 2019.

The new facility will help meet growing demand for Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches, which are pre-made frozen peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that consumers simply thaw and serve. The Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches brand has grown from approximately $10 million in annual sales in 2000 to a $200 million business today and ended fiscal 2016 with its 17th consecutive quarter of double digit growth in U.S. retail sales.

The new Longmont facility will complement the Company's Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility in Scottsville, Kentucky, which will continue to produce up to two million sandwiches per day.

"The Smucker's Uncrustables brand is one of our fastest growing brands, as consumers seek nutritious snacks and meal solutions for the whole family," said Mark Smucker, President and Chief Executive Officer of The J. M. Smucker Company. "This new plant to be built at the foot of the Rockies will ensure we can continue to meet increasing demand across the country. We are thrilled to build our first manufacturing facility in Colorado and greatly appreciate the support we have received for this exciting project from officials representing Longmont, Weld County, and the state of Colorado. We look forward to being part of the growing, greater Denver community."

With a total potential investment of $340 million, the Longmont facility will be constructed in two phases over multiple years. Phase one includes up to an initial $200 million investment to construct and operate the new facility, with an opportunity to invest an additional $140 million for phase two expansion, dependent on product demand. The facility will have approximately 250 employees when phase one is complete and up to 500 employees in total with the completion of phase two.

"We are pleased Smucker has chosen Colorado for this additional manufacturing investment," said Governor John Hickenlooper. "This news helps demonstrate that Colorado, with its innovative ecosystem, skilled workforce, and exceptional business climate, is a state where industry can grow and thrive. We look forward to welcoming Smucker to our state."

"We think Smucker is a great fit for Longmont, as the company and our community share a proud heritage in the production and manufacture of quality consumer food products," stated Longmont Mayor Dennis Coombs. "This state-of-the-art facility will provide quality jobs for our residents, and the company has a proven track record as an outstanding corporate citizen."

"The Smucker project is a huge win for Longmont, Weld County, and all of Northern Colorado," said Julie Cozad, Chairperson of the Weld County Commissioners. "This project further diversifies our thriving economy and showcases what an amazing food manufacturing national hub Northern Colorado has become. We welcome Smucker to our growing corporate community."

"This project is a great example of local, county, and state governments working together to proactively accomplish a significant economic development project," noted Hans Jespersen, Board Chairman of Upstate Colorado Economic Development.

Mayor Coombs also noted, "Competition for this new facility was strong, and I couldn't be prouder of our recruitment effort, led by the Longmont Economic Development Partnership in close coordination with city departments."

Construction of the Smucker's Uncrustables sandwiches manufacturing facility in Longmont is contingent on the approval of tax and business incentives and the closing of the transaction to purchase the real property where the facility will be located.