JTM Food Group's Joe Maas Selected Secretary of NAMI

By Natalie Taylor

JTM Food Group’s Joe Maas, co-owner and vice president of operations, has been selected to serve as secretary of North American Meat Institute (NAMI).

Maas previously served as an officer in the North American Meat Association, one of the groups that merged to form NAMI in January 2015. Maas was selected and ratified by a vote of the board of directors in September 2016 during the NAMI annual meeting in Washington D.C. He will work alongside four other officers: Sara Lilygren, treasurer; Brian Coelho, immediate past chairman; Mike Townsley, chairman of the Board of Directors; and John Vatri, vice chairman.

"I look forward to working with the new officers and the entire board to respond to key industry priorities in the year ahead," says NAMI president and CEO, Barry Carpenter. "Their collective expertise will provide guidance to the Meat Institute and to the entire industry to ensure that we work together to advance our common interests and achieve our shared goals."

JTM is continuing to expand its reach. The company currently serves thousands of schools, restaurants, military and government organizations, food distributors and retailers throughout North America. In January, JTM broke ground on a new 193,000-square-foot manufacturing plant and distribution center.

"I am very honored to work alongside such an esteemed group of industry leaders," says Maas. "It's a terrific opportunity to collaborate to ensure the growth and excellence of the meat and poultry industry. We know JTM's involvement in NAMI will continue to make us a stronger company and help us reach our short and long-term goals."