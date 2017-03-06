Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

JTM Food Group's Joe Maas Selected Secretary of NAMI

By Natalie Taylor

Published:

JTM Food Group’s Joe Maas, co-owner and vice president of operations, has been selected to serve as secretary of North American Meat Institute (NAMI).

Maas previously served as an officer in the North American Meat Association, one of the groups that merged to form NAMI in January 2015. Maas was selected and ratified by a vote of the board of directors in September 2016 during the NAMI annual meeting in Washington D.C. He will work alongside four other officers: Sara Lilygren, treasurer; Brian Coelho, immediate past chairman; Mike Townsley, chairman of the Board of Directors; and John Vatri, vice chairman.

"I look forward to working with the new officers and the entire board to respond to key industry priorities in the year ahead," says NAMI president and CEO, Barry Carpenter. "Their collective expertise will provide guidance to the Meat Institute and to the entire industry to ensure that we work together to advance our common interests and achieve our shared goals."

JTM is continuing to expand its reach. The company currently serves thousands of schools, restaurants, military and government organizations, food distributors and retailers throughout North America. In January, JTM broke ground on a new 193,000-square-foot manufacturing plant and distribution center.

"I am very honored to work alongside such an esteemed group of industry leaders," says Maas. "It's a terrific opportunity to collaborate to ensure the growth and excellence of the meat and poultry industry. We know JTM's involvement in NAMI will continue to make us a stronger company and help us reach our short and long-term goals."

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Newcastle Brown Ale Presentes “No Bollocks” Guarantee Summer Retail Program

Meijer Changes Name for the 2016 Meijer LPGA Tournament

Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods Launches New Logo and Packaging

Publix Names New President and CEO, Current CEO Plans to Retire

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Sam’s Club Launches “Meals From Members” Campaign

Grocery Industry Launches Initiative to Simplify Product Date Labels

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Thomas' Debuts Limited Edition Pizza Flavored Bagels

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags