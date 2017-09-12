Edit ModuleShow Tags
Jennifer Carr-Smith Joins Groupon as SVP/GM

By GHQ staff

Published:

Former Peapod president Jennifer Carr-Smith has joined Groupon as SVP/GM of North America Local.

In her new role, which she will begin on Sept. 25, Carr-Smith will lead the Chicago-based Groupon’s Local business, including key areas like health, beauty & wellness, things to do, food & drink and sales operations.

“The opportunity and momentum at Groupon are tremendous,” says Carr-Smith. “They’ve built an amazing local marketplace, and more importantly, a very talented team that’s committed to bringing real value to customers, small businesses and the communities around them.”

“It’s an exciting time for Groupon – particularly in Local – and I’m thrilled to bring Jennifer on board,” says Aaron Cooper, North America president. “She is a proven leader with a strong background in growing and scaling businesses, and she’ll bring a valuable and unique perspective and an expansive e-commerce background that will help us continue to build Groupon into a daily habit.”

Prior to Peapod, Carr-Smith oversaw the global online business at J.Crew, where she was responsible for driving growth and profitability in online and mobile channels and guiding innovation in digital and omni-channel commerce. She also served as a member of the initial management team at Gilt Groupe, responsible for designing and implementing operating systems as the company scaled from a start-up to a mid-sized company.

