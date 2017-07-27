Edit ModuleShow Tags
Jewel-Osco Partners with Discover to Fight Hunger in Illinois

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Discover joined with Jewel-Osco in a campaign to fight hunger in Illinois, a problem affecting one in eight people nationwide, according to the U. S. Department of Agriculture.

The two-month campaign will give Discover card members the opportunity to take action against hunger and help a local Feeding America food bank by making a purchase on their Discover card at Jewel-Osco stores from July 26 through September 26, 2017. For every Discover card purchase, Discover will donate the equivalent of one meal ($0.09) to Feeding America, a United States -based nonprofit organization, up to $500,000.

“Hunger relief is an issue that Jewel-Osco takes very seriously” says Doug Cygan, president of Jewel-Osco. “We have a history of working with many food banks in the Chicagoland area and believe this campaign is a step in the right direction.”

Maureen Powers, vice president of rewards for Discover, says the company is excited to partner with Jewel-Osco to fight hunger in its home state. 

“Hunger is a problem impacting the lives of so many Americans, and Discover is proud to work with Jewel-Osco and support Feeding America as they continue to provide access to healthy meals for those in need," she affirms. 

