June Dairy Month Celebrates Dairy Products

By Craig Levitt

More than 75 years since the annual celebration began, June Dairy Month continues to recognize dairy products and the farmers who produce them. The festivities will kick off with World Milk Day on June 1. Initiated by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Milk Day marks the importance of milk as part of a healthy and balanced diet and the dairy industry's global contributions to economic development and agriculture, including the one billion people who derive their livelihood from it, as well its commitment to sustainability and protecting the environment. Throughout the month, people, companies and communities will continue to recognize dairy's positive impact on nutrition and the planet.

The 2015 Dietary Guidelines affirms dairy's important place in the diet in its recommendation that people ages nine and older consume three servings of low-fat or fat-free dairy foods every day. Dairy products including milk, cheese and yogurt provide important nutrition to families, including a high-quality protein which supports healthy muscles and promotes fullness. Additionally, with only three ingredients listed on the label – milk and vitamins A and D – and about a 48-hour journey from the farm to the grocery store, milk is a local food which fits easily into the clean eating trend.

Dairy's contribution to healthy eating would not be possible without the people behind the dairy products: dairy farmers. Dairy farmers work hard to minimize their impact on the environment, consistently focusing on recycling practices so that they use as little water and energy as possible in the daily management of their farms.

"June is a time when we can show our appreciation for the 7,400 dairy farm families in the Midwest," says Midwest Dairy Association CEO, Lucas Lentsch. "Dairy farmers demonstrate the highest commitment to producing nutritious milk while protecting the land on which they live and work, as well as fund research that leads to dairy product innovation."