Just Desserts Becomes a Nut-Free Bakery

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Just Desserts announced that it is now a tree nut-free and peanut-free bakery. This leadership step for the in-store bakery category reflects growing consumer demand for foods free of these allergen, company officials say.

“Just Desserts has always strived to provide innovative premium desserts made from wholesome ingredients. Eliminating allergens from our bakery is a natural evolution as we look to better serve our customers,” says Michael J. Mendes, CEO of Just Desserts.“While most of our products did not include nuts, we elected to remove all nut based ingredients to eliminate the risk of cross-contamination."

Just Desserts will have labels clearly marked “made in a nut-free bakery” for all products produced following the transition. Just Desserts also launched a new product platform under the sub brand “Just Delights” at the IDDBA Show in Anaheim.

“For the debut of Just Delights, we are featuring sprouted grain as a key component to create an innovative, nutritionally rich sweet bite format,” says Mendes.

The Sprouted grain bite uses a variety of sprouted ingredients including hard red wheat, purple corn, sorghum, quinoa and amaranth. In addition to the sprouted grains, seeds such as sunflower, pumpkin, and sesame add texture and nutrition to the sweet bite. Just Delights uses fruit and honey to help sweeten the product, significantly reducing the use of added sugar.