Justin's Contributes to Whole Planet Foundation's Family Fund

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Justin's has expanded its commitment to Whole Planet Foundation by fueling the organization's new Family Fund. Created to aid poverty alleviation through microcredit via donors, the Family Fund is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurial-minded women worldwide, granting them microloans to create or expand a home-based business in Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States.

"For Justin's, it all started with a loan and a groundswell of support from Whole Foods Market to get my dream up and running," says Justin Gold, founder of Justin's. "We've seen that a donation goes such a long way in making an impact in someone's life first-hand, and we are grateful to be partners with a foundation that is fueling dreams and changing the lives of women and their families."

Justin's has been a key contributor to Whole Planet Foundation for the last six years, donating thousands of dollars through the Microloan a Month Program, which Justin's was an integral part of founding in 2011. Now, Justin's is working with the foundation by supporting over 150 entrepreneurs, impacting on average five family members through the launch of Whole Planet Foundation's Family Fund. For a limited time, those who pledge to support Whole Planet Foundation with monthly gifts to the Family Fund will receive a Whole Planet Foundation jute tote bag and a jar of Justin's nut butter.

"Most microentrepreneurs supported by the foundation are responsible for providing for their extended family members and are focused on providing a home for their family, improving daily nutrition and potentially being able to pay for schooling all while investing in their home-based business," says Philip Sansone, president and executive director of Whole Planet Foundation. "As the founding member of Whole Planet Foundation's Family Fund, Justin's support is a powerful combination of an entrepreneur supporting entrepreneurs, amplifying the ability for women around the globe to care for their families."