KPS Global Names Jeff Clark as CEO

By Natalie Taylor

KPS Global has named industry veteran Jeff Clark as Chief Executive Officer. Clark currently serves on the Boards of Micronics, a filtration company, and KEH, a re-purposer of professional camera equipment, and he is an advisor to D Cubed, a private equity company.

“We are thrilled to have Jeff take on the leadership of KPSG,” says Glenn Kaufman, chairman, board of directors, KPS Global. “As the market-leader in the walk-in business, KPSG is focused on continuously upping the bar on quality, the customer experience, and bringing innovation to the marketplace. There is nobody in this industry who has driven those things as effectively long-term as Jeff.”

The Board of Directors is committed to supporting KPS Global with any resources needed to deliver for its customers and employees, Kaufman adds.

Clark has been vice chairman at KPS Global since its formation. He has more than 30 years of industry experience, including serving as the CEO of Anthony International. Clark will remain a member of the KPS Global Board of Directors.