King Kullen Shares Produce Recipes, Tips on Pinterest

By Natalie Taylor

King Kullen is taking to Pinterest to get consumers excited about the bounty of summer produce. With June being National Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month, the Bethpage, N.Y.-based grocer is sharing ways to use seasonal produce with new recipes and grilling tips.

Seasonal fruit for the summertime includes blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, grapes, pears, mangos, watermelons, coconuts, peaches, nectarines and plums. Summer vegetables include avocados, bell peppers, eggplant, tomatoes, summer squash, sugar snap peas, cucumbers, corn and green beans. King Kullen is encouraging shoppers to visit the produce section by sharing new, inspiring recipes that feature summertime fruits and vegetables.

Rich Conger, director of produce and floral, has shared a few of his favorite recipes, like Summer Pesto Grilled Vegetables with Penne, made with asparagus, summer squash sweet pepper, zucchini and garlic; Summer Corn, Avocado and Black Bean Salad; Blueberry Pineapple Salsa; and Watermelon Cupcakes topped with homemade coconut whipped cream and chocolate chips, berries or nuts. He has also offered some tips for making healthy versions of traditional recipes, like substituting avocado for mayonnaise in potato salad or using watermelon as a dessert by cubing and dipping into chocolate and then freezing for 25 to 30 minutes for a frozen, bite-sized treat.

On the grill, Conger suggests slicing, dicing or cubing vegetables first, and then seasoning with salt, pepper or other herbs and spices and coating with olive oil to prevent sticking. He recommends an easy Grilled Vegetable Kabob or Hawaiian Chicken Kabob recipe.

The main dish is not the only meal King Kullen is recommending for the grill. The retailer has shared grilled dessert recipes, including Grilled Strawberry Shortcake Skewers with Blueberry Glaze, Cinnamon Grilled Peaches with Cinnamon Caramel Sauce, and Grilled Fruit Pizza.

Pro Grilling Tips

King Kullen is also promoting its meat department with tips and recipes featuring fresh, ready-to-grill meats for the summertime. Al Gerrity, director of meat and seafood, has shared some tips to make grilling easier and more enjoyable.