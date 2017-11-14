Kings/Balducci’s CEO Judy Spires Bucks Up Brick-and-Mortar During PLMA Keynote

By Pan Demetrakakes

Amid ample upheaval in the retail food sector, in-person shopping in brick-and-mortar stores is not going away, Judy Spires, CEO of Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market, told the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) in a keynote speech Monday.

Speaking at PLMA’s annual confab in Rosemont, Ill., Spires said that predictions of the demise of standard retail stores in the grocery sector are greatly exaggerated.

“The future of retail and grocery will still include a vibrant bricks-and-mortar sales channel,” Spires said. “But you have to be smart, and you have to be careful, and you have to build the right size in the right places. And for all of us to share in that, we all have to share in the responsibility of getting our shoppers off their couches and into our stores.”

Citing the acquisition of Whole Foods Market by Amazon, Spires believes groceries are not suited for pure online commerce. She further noted that Amazon Fresh, the much-vaunted experiment in home delivery of perishables, is being pulled out of some regions. “The last-mile costs are insurmountable,” said Spires. “Even Amazon realized the need for brick-and-mortar, and how it is essential to their mission and success.”

Spires also affirmed that private label is an integral part of the success of brick-and-mortar stores. “As I look out over this audience and see many industry greats who have built their private label brands, and who have done so much to make customers desire it, I know you have made American consumers proud,” she said. “They’re proud of their choice, and they wear your brand like a badge of honor, as something they seek. Private label growth opportunities where we stand now ladies and gentlemen, in this current environment, are immense.”

Differentiation, Spires continued, is the key to successful private brands. At the Parsippany, N.J.-based Kings and Balducci’s, both upscale grocery chains serving shoppers in the Northeast, the key differentiator is sensory experience. “We know that the experience of food, when done right, employs all five senses.”