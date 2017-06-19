Kraft Food Ingredients Rebrands As Kraft Heinz Ingredients

By Natalie Taylor

Kraft Food Ingredients has rebranded itself as Kraft Heinz Ingredients with the recent addition of Heinz products to its portfolio of ingredient solutions. The company will make its debut at IFT17 in Las Vegas, June 25-28.

“As our industry continues to move forward, this rebranding to Kraft Heinz Ingredients is a sign of how we’re moving forward as a company to meet the needs of our customers,” says Andrew Scribner, vice president and general manager of Kraft Heinz Ingredients. “The Kraft Heinz Co. has always stood for quality with familiar names like Heinz Ketchup, Kraft Cheese, Grey Poupon Mustard and Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce in households across the country. Our newly expanded portfolio of ingredient solutions positions us to help our customers take advantage of today’s consumer trends and explore more possibilities for their products and applications.”

Kraft Heinz Ingredients announced the addition of Heinz Ketchup, Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce and Heinz sauces and condiments to its lineup in March. The company will sample products, like Kraft Cheeses and Barbecue Sauce, made with Heinz Ketchup, for IFT17 attendees who schedule an in-person meeting at the show.