Kraft Heinz Launches “Feed Your Family, Feed the World” Program

By Natalie Taylor

The Kraft Heinz Co. has launched a new program inviting shoppers to join the fight to end global hunger by supporting their favorite brands. Through participation at retail stores and on social media, select brands will donate up to 20,000 meals each day to Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization that delivers food and aid to the world’s most vulnerable populations.

The program, known as “Feed Your Family, Feed The World,” leverages signature brands from the Kraft Heinz product portfolio, including Kraft, Heinz, Capri Sun, Oscar Mayer, Maxwell House, Country Time and Philadelphia, to drive meal donations.

“At Kraft Heinz, we pride ourselves on providing consumers with delicious, nutritious foods, yet we know so many people around the world still go to bed hungry every night,” says Nina Barton, senior vice president of marketing, innovation and research and development at Kraft Heinz. “‘Feed Your Family, Feed The World’ is an opportunity for everyone to make an impact in the fight to end global hunger by simply feeding their own families and shopping their favorite brands.”

How it Works

Kraft Heinz will automatically donate 15,000 meals each day of the program, with an additional donation of up to 5,000 meals dependent on social media participation.

Fans nationwide can give a meal through “Feed Your Family, Feed The World” during the program timeframe (April 25-May 15, 2017) by engaging on social media in the following ways:

Retweet a featured recipe shared daily on @kraftrecipes Twitter using #feedtheworld2017

Incorporate Kraft Heinz brands into everyday photos using the “Food Your Photo” generator, found at www.KraftRecipes.com/feedtheworld

Snap and share a photo with one of the Kraft Heinz mascots in New York April 26-27 on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using #feedtheworld2017 #donate

Participate in on-the-ground “Feed Your Family, Feed The World” regional events and activities with retail partners and the iconic NUTmobile and Wienermobile

Kraft Heinz brand mascots, Kool-Aid Man, Mr. Peanut and the Ketchups, will take over Times Square in New York City on April 27 to kick off the program, encouraging fans to donate a meal by snapping and sharing photos, which will then be projected seven stories high on the NASDAQ building.

“Hunger affects nearly 800 million people around the world, and it doesn’t have to exist,” says Rod Brooks, president and CEO of Rise Against Hunger. “By working together, we can end hunger in our lifetime. Thanks to Kraft Heinz, we can all be involved in providing life-changing nutrition by taking a few simple actions.”

In addition to engaging fans on social media, Kraft Heinz will work with retail partners to drive awareness for the program at all points of sale through in-store displays, special offers and local events.