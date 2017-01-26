Edit ModuleShow Tags
Kraft Heinz Teams Up with Oprah Winfrey for Mealtime Stories Food Line

By Lindsey Wojcik

Published:

The Kraft Heinz Company and Oprah Winfrey have teamed up a joint venture called Mealtime Stories, LLC, whose mission is to create a new line of food that will make real, nutritious products more accessible to everyone. The initial offering will be ready to eat refrigerated products across multiple categories.

Kraft Heinz will initially develop, manufacture, market and sell this new line of food products in the U.S. As part of the joint venture, 10 percent of profits will be donated to charities aimed at eradicating hunger.

Additional details about the brand specifics and products will be announced later in 2017. 

