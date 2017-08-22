Kroger Adds My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream to Snack Offerings

By Rebekah Marcarelli

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is continuing to widen its distribution with the addition of Kroger stores to its roster of retailers. With this addition, My/Mo brings its retail footprint to over 6,000 stores since the brand launched in January 2017.

My/Mo found success going beyond the ice cream category and moving into the snack space, company officials say. Beyond carving out a niche in the snack sector, the brand attributes its quick growth trajectory to a variety of factors, including rapid adoption by Millennial consumers, scalable customer acquisition, increased brand awareness through social and digital programming, partnerships, and category growth.

"We're thrilled to have scaled our retail footprint so dramatically within only eight months," said Russell Barnett, CMO of My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "This is incredibly positive and continues to prove how underserved the category had been."