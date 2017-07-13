Kroger Hires Former Aldi Exec to Lead Ruler Division

The Kroger Co. has hired former Aldi executive Liz Ferneding to lead its Seymour, Ind.-based Ruler division as its new president, effective July 31. Ferneding succeeds Paul Bowen, who retired in May.

A graduate of the Farmer School of Business at Miami University, Ferneding joins Kroger from Aldi, where she has held a variety of leadership roles for the last 11 years, including an international assignment in Australia. Upon her return to the U.S., Ferneding was promoted to marketing director and then earlier this year, she was promoted to director of corporate buying.

"Liz's extensive grocery retail experience in procurement, marketing, advertising, management and operations will be an asset to our Ruler associates, customers and community," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "We have a lot of respect for the Ruler format and the customer it serves. Liz's talent and insights will help us sharpen our value-centric, small-format store."

The Ruler division is comprised of 48 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee, with two more set to open later this year. Ruler stores, which average 19,000 square feet, offer low prices and an expansive selection private label products.

"I'm excited to join the Ruler team to help further develop the format, grow the brand and enhance customer engagement," said Ferneding. "I have admired the Kroger Co. both as a consumer and a competitor and have looked to the company throughout my tenure in the industry as a benchmark in grocery retail."