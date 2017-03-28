Kroger Launches Kroger Stories Website

By Craig Levitt

The Kroger Co. launched a new website, www.krogerstories.com.

"We believe customers, associates and other stakeholders are increasingly making decisions about where to shop, where to work, and who shares their values based on how well they understand the ways a company makes a difference for their people, communities and the planet," said Jessica Adelman, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "And in this equation, we believe that stories—credible, authentic, human stories—matter more than perhaps anything else."

The new website features a variety of voices—produced by both freelancers and Kroger associates—sharing stories about Kroger's great people, innovative projects, and the ideas that are changing the way people eat, drink, and think about food. The multi-media site will feature long and short-form written content as well as video and photographic storytelling.

"On any given day, nearly half a million Kroger associates are doing incredible work. We get a fresh chance to make personal connections, to lift people up and lighten their load," said Ann Reed, vice president of Customer 1st Promise. "Krogerstories.com is designed to elevate these unique stories and share the difference our wonderful associates make for our customers, communities and each other."