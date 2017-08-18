Kroger Launches ‘One Shot, One Meal’ Campaign

By Natalie Taylor

The Kroger Co. has launched its second annual health and wellness campaign, “One Shot, One Meal,” in partnership with The Little Clinic and Feeding America. From now through April 1, 2018, Kroger will donate one meal through the Feeding America network of food banks for every flu shot administered at all Kroger family of pharmacies and The Little Clinic locations.

"Kroger is committed to helping people live healthier lives and we're excited to continue this initiative for the second year," says Colleen Lindholz, Kroger's president of pharmacy and The Little Clinic. "When you receive the flu shot this season at any of the Kroger family of pharmacies or The Little Clinic locations, you will help protect your health and provide a meal for a neighbor struggling with hunger.”

In 2016, Kroger donated 330 meals with the help of last year’s campaign, adds Lindholz.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 310,000 individuals were hospitalized last year for flu-related illnesses. The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccination for everyone six months of age and older. Flu shots can reduce the risk of more serious symptoms and outcomes, including flu-related hospitalizations.

"Feeding America aims to provide wellness, nourishment and strength to people facing hunger," says Diana Aviv, CEO of Feeding America. "We are excited to partner with Kroger for the second year on this health and wellness campaign. Visionary partners like Kroger enable us to help the 46 million Americans who receive food and groceries from our network of food banks."

Every week, 5.4 million people in the U.S. receive help through the Feeding America network, which includes 200 food banks that lead the fight against hunger. Feeding America food banks are partners in community health by providing food that promotes health and wellness and partnering to help people improve their health outcomes.