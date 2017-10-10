Kroger Lowers Healthcare Service Costs for Associates

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Continuing its reputation as one of the healthiest workplaces in America, The Kroger Co. is offering its associates and their immediate families medically necessary services at The Little Clinic (TLC) locations for $25 or less.

The pricing is available to any associate or family member whose primary benefit coverage is provided by Kroger.

"We are committed to helping our associates and customers live healthier lives," says Colleen Lindholz, president of the Kroger Pharmacy and The Little Clinic. "Our mission is to simplify healthcare by creating affordable solutions that combine health, wellness and nutrition."

TLC provides diagnoses and treats minor illnesses for patients 12 months and older (age requirements vary by state) with care provided by board-certified nurse practitioners and/or physician assistants at convenient retail locations. Other services provided by TLC include: dietitian programs at select locations; medical nutrition therapy; grocery store tours; and cooking classes. TLC also offers associate transformation programs that include diabetes management and diabetes prevention. The 16-week course focuses on healthy eating behaviors, label reading and sound nutrition education.

"We continue to focus on offering our associates services and programs that help with their overall well-being," affirms Theresa Monti, Kroger's VP of total rewards and HR systems.

Last month, Kroger was named one of the "Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America" by Healthiest Employers, an organization dedicated to evaluating employers' efforts in corporate health. It is the second time in three years that Kroger has been honored on the list for its commitment to employee health and its exceptional corporate wellness programming.

TLC operates 221 clinics in 10 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia. The clinics operate seven days a week with no appointment needed.