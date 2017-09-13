Kroger Makes Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

By Natalie Taylor

The Kroger Co. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index-North America (DJSI) for the fifth consecutive year.

The DJSI evaluates the top 20 percent of the 600 largest North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that are leaders in sustainability. The index considers multiple factors under three dimensions: economic, social and environmental.

"Kroger's goal is to make a difference for our communities, our planet and each other by driving sustainability and innovation throughout our business," says Denise Osterhues, senior director of corporate affairs at Cincinnati-based Kroger. "Inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fifth consecutive year is an important mile marker in our ongoing journey to increase responsible sourcing and improve eco-stewardship."

Kroger has also released its 11th annual sustainability report, outlining progress toward its 2020 sustainability goals, which include: