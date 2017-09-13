Kroger Makes Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Fifth Consecutive Year
The Kroger Co. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index-North America (DJSI) for the fifth consecutive year.
The DJSI evaluates the top 20 percent of the 600 largest North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that are leaders in sustainability. The index considers multiple factors under three dimensions: economic, social and environmental.
"Kroger's goal is to make a difference for our communities, our planet and each other by driving sustainability and innovation throughout our business," says Denise Osterhues, senior director of corporate affairs at Cincinnati-based Kroger. "Inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fifth consecutive year is an important mile marker in our ongoing journey to increase responsible sourcing and improve eco-stewardship."
Kroger has also released its 11th annual sustainability report, outlining progress toward its 2020 sustainability goals, which include:
- Fighting hunger: In 2016, Kroger donated the equivalent of 330 million meals, up from 276 million in 2015.
- Zero waste: The company aims to meet and exceed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Zero Waste threshold of 90 percent diversion from landfill in company facilities by 2020. Kroger reached a diversion rate of 78 percent across its operations in 2016, up from 70 percent in 2015.
- Sustainable seafood: In 2016, Kroger set a new, broader goal to source 100-percent of all wild-caught seafood species from sustainable fisheries by 2020, and is currently 86 percent of the way toward achieving this. The new goal expands the scope of the previous goal, which was to source 100-percent of only the top 20 wild-caught species.
- Cage-free eggs: Kroger is transitioning toward a 100-percent cage-free egg supply chain by 2025. Currently, about 18 percent of the company's total egg sales are cage-free eggs, up from 15 percent last year and 11 percent in 2014.