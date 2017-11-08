Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division Associates Ratify Labor Agreement

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Kroger Co. mid-Atlantic division associates working at stores in West Virginia and the surrounding area have ratified a new labor agreement with UFCW Local 400.

The agreement covers 4,200 associates working at 39 stores and, according to Jerry Clontz, president of the division, will provide pay increases, affordable healthcare and financial support from the company for its associates’ pension funds to support their retirement.

"This agreement comes after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and union bargaining committees,” Clontz said. “I want to thank our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide to our customers every day."

The move comes after a string of labor agreements made in various Kroger divisions over the past year. In September, associates working in Dallas/Ft. Worth and the surrounding Texas area ratified a labor agreement with UFCW Local 1000. The contract covers 11,000 associates working at 105 stores.

Additionally, The Kroger Co. Atlanta division associates ratified new labor agreements with UFCW Local 1996 in June and Kroger's Michigan divisions ratified a new labor agreement with Local 876 in March.