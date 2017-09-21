Kroger Named Among Top 100 Healthiest Workplaces

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Kroger Co. has been named one of the "Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America" by Healthiest Employers LLC, marking the second time in three years the retailer has been honored on the list for its commitment to employee health and corporate wellness programming.

Kroger came in at 38th overall on the list and was lauded for its exceptional corporate wellness initiatives such as health screenings, preventive care education and interactive wellness challenges.

"Our associates' well-being is incredibly important to us, and we are excited to be recognized as an industry leader for our commitment to better health," says Theresa Monti, Kroger's VP of total rewards and HR systems. "Our goal is to offer something for everyone to help with their overall well-being: physically, financially and emotionally."

All Kroger associates have access to unlimited health coaching, by phone or video, to help them achieve their personal goals using the company's Employee Assistance Program.

More than 5,000 employers from across the country, including 60 Fortune 100 companies, applied for the award. Those selected stood out across each of the six evaluated key categories: culture and leadership; foundational components; strategic planning; communication and marketing; programming and interventions; and reporting and analysis.