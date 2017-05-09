Kroger Named to 2017 Healthiest Employers in Cincinnati List

By Craig Levitt

The Kroger Co. was honored by the Cincinnati Business Courier as a 2017 Healthiest Employer. The award recognizes the company for its commitment to the health and wellness of its more than 443,000 associates.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the healthiest employers in our headquarters region," said Tim Massa, Kroger's group vice president of human resources and labor relations. "We are committed to the overall well-being of our associates – physically, financially and emotionally. Our goal is to have the healthiest workforce in America."

In recent years, Kroger has reinforced healthy living for associates by providing a comprehensive benefits program and resources available for their use in their everyday lives, including interactive health and wellness challenges, preventative care education and an employee assistance program. The Kroger total rewards team, led by Vice President, Theresa Monti, strives to continue to find simple and impactful ways to promote healthy lifestyles for associates and their families.

Kroger is a four-time winner of the American Heart Association's "Fit-Friendly Company Platinum Achievement Award". The company was also recently named to the "Top 100 Healthiest Workplaces in America" by the Healthiest Employer, LLC.