Kroger Ratifies Agreements with UFCW Local 1996

The Kroger Co. Atlanta division associates working at Kroger stores in the Atlanta metro and surrounding area have ratified new labor agreements with UFCW Local 1996.

"We are pleased to reach agreements that are good for our associates. These agreements provide good wage increases, affordable health care and stable pension funds to support our associates' retirement," says Bruce Lucia, president of Kroger's Atlanta division. "These agreements come after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and union bargaining committees. I want to thank our associates for supporting these agreements and for the excellent service they provide to our customers every day."

The contracts cover over 28,000 Kroger associates working in 164 stores in the Atlanta area and 11 stores in Savannah.