Kroger's Dallas Division Ratifies Labor Agreement

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Division associates working at Kroger stores in Dallas/Ft. Worth and the surrounding Texas area have ratified a new labor agreement with UFCW Local 1000.

The contract covers 11,000 associates working at 105 stores in the region, say company officials. 

"We are pleased to reach an agreement that is good for our associates. This new contract provides good pay increases, affordable health care and financial support from the company to our associates' pension fund to support their retirement," says Dana Zurcher, president of Kroger's Dallas division. "This agreement comes after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and union bargaining committees. I want to thank our associates for supporting this agreement and for the excellent service they provide to our customers every day."

In June, The Kroger Co. Atlanta division associates also ratified new labor agreements with UFCW Local 1996. Kroger's Michigan divisions ratified a new labor agreement with Local 876 in March, which provided wage increases, affordable heath care and ongoing investment in company associates’ pension funds in support of retirement.

