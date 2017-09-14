Kroger Reveals Plans for First-ever Standalone Restaurant, Kitchen 1883

By GHQ staff

The Kroger Co. has formally revealed plans for its first-ever standalone restaurant concept that will debut in late October in Union, Ky.

A priority pillar of the national retailer’s culinary development team, Kitchen 1883 is positioned to offer “a fresh take on new American comfort food” [in] “a gathering place that offers a genuinely delicious place to relax and experience our food," said Daniel Hammer, Kroger VP of culinary development and new business. “The restaurant will feature a made-from-scratch menu, hand-crafted cocktails and a community-centered atmosphere."

Leading with a "new American comfort" menu that boasts a medley of American and international food, the new eatery, located roughly 20 minutes from Kroger’s Cincinnati homebase at 9003 U.S. Highway 42 in Union, will operate daily offering lunch and dinner along with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

The retailer is hiring for all positions, “from cooks to bussers and servers to bar managers," according to Hammer, who encourages all interested “food-impassioned” applicants to apply www.kitchen1883.com

to “help create an environment focused on hospitality and quality service that is unmatched in the industry.”

The Kroger Co. operates 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of local banners in 35 states and the District of Columbia.