Kroger to Launch Lifestyle Apparel Brand as Part of Restock Plan

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Kroger Co. will introduce a new lifestyle apparel brand as part of its Restock Plan, which was announced last month and includes efforts to engage with consumers in new ways.

Kroger’s SVP of merchandising Robert Clark says the new line, which has yet to be publicly branded by the retailer, will give Kroger a chance to connect with its customers.

“From elevated basics to fashionable highlights, this new offering is on-trend, convenient and right in line with our customers' needs,” Clark affirms

Launching with children, young men, juniors, men and women, the line will offer active-inspired cuts and materials. The brand will be playful, simple and uplifting, Kroger officials say.

"This launch of Our Brands fashion will re-invigorate Kroger's apparel line,” Clark adds. “We will be able to serve our customers across the country the inspiration they are looking for, which translates into an immense opportunity for growth in sales, share, and loyalty.”

The apparel brand will debut first at Fred Meyer and Kroger Marketplace stores, totaling 300 locations across the country, starting in fall 2018.

Kroger revealed its Restock Plan in early October, which included a potential spinoff of its $4 billion convenience store business and strategies to improve the customer shopping experience.