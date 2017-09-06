Kroger's Michigan Division President Jayne Homco Retires, Scott Hays Takes Position

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Jayne Homco will step down from her role as president of Kroger's Michigan division president after 42 years of distinguished service, effective Sept. 30. Scott Hays, currently vice president of operations for the company's Fry's division, will succeed Homco, effective Oct. 1.

During her four years in Michigan, Homco was passionate about ending food insecurity, helping raise and contribute more than $7.5 million dollars to area food banks and rescuing more than 19.2 million pounds of healthy foods from Kroger stores. Homco also dedicated her time to Detroit's American Cancer Society and made women's health a top priority, as she led the division to raise more than $1.2 million under her tenure. Homco is a member of the Network of Executive Women, serves on the board of directors for Forgotten Harvest, board of advisors for Michigan Business & Professional Association - Women and Leadership in the Workplace, board of directors for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, and board of advisors for the Michigan Food and Beverage Association. Homco and her husband, Daniel, are retiring to Texas where they also have plans to travel, play golf, take culinary classes and more.

Homco began her Kroger career in 1975 as a store clerk in Kroger's Central division in Indianapolis. She spent time in store management roles in the division, before relocating to the company's Dillons division in Kansas in 1998 as a deli/bakery merchandiser. She went on to hold several leadership positions in Dillons and multiple Kroger divisions, before being promoted to vice president of merchandising for the QFC division in 2004. She was named to the same position for Kroger's Southwest division in 2007. She was promoted to her current role in the Michigan division in 2013.

"In her more than 40 years with Kroger, Jayne has touched the lives of countless customers and associates, and her dedication to the community – especially her work with feeding the hungry, education and women's health – has been an example to us all," says Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "We are grateful for Jayne's many contributions over the years and wish her and her family the best in retirement."

Hays, who joined Kroger in April 2017 in his current role, is stepping up to the plate and will take over Homco's responsibilities. He came to Kroger from Albertson's, where he began his grocery career in 1983 as a grocery clerk in Provo, Utah. He was promoted to a store director and then held positions of increasing responsibility throughout Albertson's footprint, including district manager, area vice president and division vice president leading the company's San Antonio division. He played an integral role in the development of the Texas and Louisiana markets for Albertson's. He also served as the vice president of operations for Jewel Osco in the Chicagoland market and most recently was the division president for Albertson's Dallas-Fort Worth market.

"Scott has been a tremendous asset to Kroger since coming on board earlier this year," says McMullen. "His dedicated leadership is best exemplified by his passion for supporting our associates and customers."