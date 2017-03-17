Kroger's Michigan Division Ratifies Agreement with UFCW Local 876

By Natalie Taylor

Associates working at 103 stores in The Kroger Co.'s Michigan division have ratified a new labor agreement with Local 876. The new contact provides wage increases, affordable heath care and ongoing investment in the company’s associates’ pension funds in support of retirement.

"We are pleased to reach an agreement that is good for our associates,” says Jayne Homco, president of Kroger's Michigan division. "This agreement comes after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and the union bargaining committees. I appreciate our associates for supporting the agreement and for the excellent service they provide our customers every day."

The agreement covers more than 15,000 associates working in southeastern Michigan.