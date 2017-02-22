Libman Donates Products to Non-Profits

By Natalie Taylor

The Libman Co., an American manufacturer of household and commercial cleaning products, has donated over 4,000 of its products to 83 non-profit organizations across the country, including 46 Pets for the Elderly partner animal shelters, all the American Cancer Society’s 36 Hope Lodges and the Eastern Illinois Food Bank. The donation is just one of many donations that the company makes throughout the year to charities and non-profit organizations that can benefit from the company’s many cleaning products.

“We are so grateful to Libman for their generous donation to our participating shelters,” says Susan Kurowski, executive director at the Pets for the Elderly Foundation. “Of course, it is critical to keep the shelters clean for the health and well-being of the animals, staff and visitors, and we value Libman’s generosity.”

Susan Brinkley, director, Hope Lodge Expansion & Operations adds, “We are extremely grateful to Libman for providing this generous donation. There is never a charge to the patient to stay at one of the Society’s Lodges, but it does take resources to keep the Lodges operating and donations like Libman’s help us to continue to provide a nurturing, comfortable environment for patients during their stay. Not having to worry about lodging allows them to focus on what is most important—fighting cancer.”

Libman’s donations offer clients access to great products that they often forgo since they operate on limited budgets, according to Kristen Bosch, VP of development and community partnerships.

“We recognize the numerous organizations that are positively impacting the lives of humans and animals every day,” says Andrew Libman, president of The Libman Co. “These organizations are valued as an integral part of their communities and we are proud to support them.”