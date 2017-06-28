MOM's Organic Market Celebrates 30th Anniversary

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Family owned and operated MOM's Organic Market made its first sale on July 2, 1987, when Scott Nash (founder) hand-delivered a box of fresh organic produce to a customer on Evelyn Drive in Rockville, Md. Seventeen stores and 1,000 employees later, MOM's will celebrate its 30th anniversary with an in-store celebration at all locations on July 2.

During these 30 years, MOM's has made strides to further its purpose to protect and restore the environment, company officials say.

In 2005, MOM's became the first grocery chain to ban plastic grocery bags, preventing the use of over 18 million plastic bags. It also made free car charging stations available for customers at 16 locations.

In 2008, MOM's made in-store composting and recycling for hard-to-dispose-of items available to customers (i.e. corks, eyeglasses, cell phones, household batteries, and shoes). In 2010, it performed "Plastic Surgery," reducing the use of plastics and becoming the first retail chain to ban the sale of plastic bottled water.

In 2011, MOM's began to offset the carbon emissions of customer trips to and from their stores. By installing solar panels at two stores and launching a MOM's Solar Farm in Kingsville, Md., they now generate enough renewable energy to cover over 25 percent of their 17 stores' total energy needs.

MOM's donates over $500,000 every year to environmental organizations who strive to make their communities more sustainable.Each store volunteers at community cleanups and events year-round. The retailer trains a multitude of Environmental Restoration Captains in each location to become the subject matter expert in recycling, renewable energy, and green initiatives customers and other stakeholders can participate in on a day-to-day basis.

MOM's offers innovative sections such as sustainable insect proteins, Backyard Beekeeping, exclusively green-rated sustainable seafood, GOTS certified organic and sustainable clothing, and zero waste bulk offerings.

"I started this company out of my mom's garage in 1987 with an initial investment of $100," says founder andCEO, Scott Nash. "Thanks to our customers and employees, we're celebrating this momentous day and the efforts to make the world a better place to live!"

The stores' 30th Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, July 2 will feature: meet and greets with local environmental organizations, local tastings, family activities, and much more.