Macey’s Expands Specialty Depts. In New Location

By GHQ staff

Macey’s has opened a new concept store, featuring expanded produce, meat and dairy departments, an in-store restaurant and online shopping programs. The new location resides in a former Fresh Market on 4500 South and Highland Drive in Millcreek, Utah, marking the Macey’s 14th store in the state.

The Utah grocery chain celebrated the store’s grand opening yesterday with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by activities, samplings and giveaways that will extend throughout the weekend.

“Macey’s is changing the way shoppers think about grocery shopping,” said Chris Otteson, district manager for Macey’s, based in Salt Lake City. “We’ve added a variety of new products and offerings including an in-store restaurant and online shopping, and we can’t wait for our guests to experience it.”

Breaking beyond the traditional grocery store format, the new location includes an expanded produce department, featuring more locally sourced items, fresh salsa and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables. The meat and dairy departments have also been broadened to include more product offerings.

The new location also features an in-store restaurant with fresh meal options including oven-baked pizza, an Asian wok, sandwiches, salads, wraps and more.

Additionally, the retailer has added new online shopping programs to streamline the checkout and shopping process, particularly through the busy holiday season. The Skip Checkout program allows guests to scan their items while they shop in order to bypass the traditional checkout lanes, and Macey’s Anywhere enables customers to order groceries online for pickup in-store.

Macey’s is owned and operated by Associated Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Associated Food Stores. The chain has stores from Cache Valley to Utah County, offering an in-store bakery, deli, full-service grocery, meat, produce and non-foods departments.