Macey’s and Harmons Help Save Summer Camp

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Macey’s and Harmons are helping the MDA Summer Camp recover from a robbery. Just days before camp, the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Utah experienced a robbery that left the non-profit organization without many of the supplies needed for camp. After hearing about the situation, Macey’s and Harmons stepped in and donated the needed replacement items including goldfish crackers, fruit snacks, juice, paper products, coloring books, laundry detergent and more for the 200 campers this expected week and next.

“We heard about MDA’s situation and immediately wanted to help. It wasn’t even a thought, just a question ‘how can we help?’” said Amy Street, store director at West Jordan Macey’s. “We work with MDA every year during the annual shamrock drive and know how much of an impact they make on these kids. We couldn’t let them not have a great summer camp.”

The camp kids with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases them the chance to see old friends and make new ones, participate in camp activities, and play in a barrier-free environment. Camp is held at Camp K in Emigration Canyon.

“We are extremely grateful to Macey’s and Harmons for reaching out and replacing our lost summer camp items immediately,” said MDA Utah executive director Lisa Miller. “They both have been valuable partners to us and amazing supporters of MDA families in Utah for many years.”