Macey’s to Begin Sunday Hours in 5 Stores

After 70 years, Macey's will begin operating on Sundays, effective August 27, in five of its Utah stores in Clinton, Ogden, Sandy, Tooele and West Jordan.

Citing research affirming that consumers want to shop on Sundays, Tim Brown, spokesman for the Salt Lake City-based retailer, told the Deseret News: “We're working to accommodate and be responsive to customers…We've heard a lot of people say, thank you for doing this because my week is so packed.”

While the change will enhance convenience for shoppers in the five communities where the seven-day-a-week change will occur, some local customers are disappointed by the new policy that breaks a 70-year tradition.

Other residents, however, are very pleased about it, since Sundays enhance convenience for their busy schedules.

Employees will not be required to work Sundays, and will instead be able to choose to if so desired, according to Brown, who told the local paper that many Macey's employees have expressed support for the decision which “is long overdue,” and which will add “more hours and premium pay.”

A division of Associated Food Stores, Macey's operates 12 stores in Utah.