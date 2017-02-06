Mann Packing Continues Support of American Heart Association’s “Go Red For Women” Campaign

By Craig Levitt

Mann Packing continues its backing of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement. As part of its local sponsorship, Mann’s will be participating in the annual Central Coast Go Red For Women luncheon, February 17th, at the Inn at Spanish Bay and has organized multiple events for staff to raise awareness of heart disease and empower employees with the necessary tools to lead heart-healthy lives.

Mann’s staff celebrated National Wear Red Day on the front steps of its headquarters in Salinas, CA. The company also plans to participate in the AHA’s Central Coast Heart & Stroke Walk in October.

“We remain committed to supporting this tremendous cause and helping raise awareness about heart disease,” said Gina Nucci, director of corporate marketing at Mann’s. “We are so proud to have the opportunity to work with the AHA and serve as a local champion for this critical health issue.”