Mann Packing Wins Edison Award For Culinary Cuts Line

By Natalie Taylor

Mann Packing’s Culinary Cuts line has been selected as a winner for a 2017 Edison Award for Innovation in the Food & Beverage category. The Edison Awards is an international contest recognizing innovative achievements across industries. Originally established in 1987 by the American Marketing Association, but an independent organization since 2008, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative products and business leaders in the world, and is among the most prestigious accolades honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.

Mann’s Culinary Cuts is a line of fresh vegetables cut into distinctive shapes. The convenient vegetables can be used for a pasta swap, and are free from preservatives and gluten. The product line, which includes Cauliflower Cauliettes, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato Ribbons,and Butternut Squash Zig Zags, are washed and ready-to-eat, and versatile enough for multiple uses such as side dishes, stir-fries, appetizers, desserts and casseroles.

Culinary Cuts are the first veggie pasta swap products available nationwide and are backed with promotions and merchandising support to educate consumers and spur sales. The Butternut Squash Zig Zags and Sweet Potato Ribbons are two of the fastest selling branded squash and sweet potato items where sold, according to Nielsen Fresh.

"We are honored to be an Edison Award recipient for 2017,” says Gina Nucci, director of corporate marketing at Mann’s. “The quality of the companies at this event really demonstrates that businesses of all sizes are pushing forward in creative ways to meet consumer demands and maximize returns. Mann’s has always tested the boundaries in produce and to be recognized with this award is an affirmation of our spirit for innovation.”