Mars to Invest $70 Million in U.S. Manufacturing, Create 250 New Jobs

By Craig Levitt

Mars Chocolate North America announced a $70 million reinvestment in its U.S. supply chain, continuing a long-standing commitment to American manufacturing and innovation. This latest investment will add approximately 250 new jobs to sites across the country, ensuring that more than 95 percent of Mars' chocolate products for the U.S. are made here.

Mars is dedicated to supporting the U.S. communities in which the company lives and works. This latest pledge builds upon $1 billion in U.S. manufacturing investments over the past five years, which have added more than 1,000 American jobs across Mars' portfolio of segments including Chocolate, Wrigley, Food, Petcare, Drinks and Symbioscience.

"Mars believes in the value of keeping our operations in America – it's good for our people, our business and our consumers," said Tracey Massey, President, Mars Chocolate North America. "This investment will create new American jobs in communities across the country while also enabling us to offer more product innovation, choice and transparency to our consumers."

In 2016, Mars pledged to commit more than $900 million to its U.S. supply chain on top of its previous $1 billion investment. These investments include:

Investing $72 million in Fort Smith, AK to support Mars Petcare, creating 130 new jobs.

Hiring 4,188 Associates and opening 31 new Banfield hospitals in 2016, in addition to a new headquarters in Vancouver, WA.

Investing $100 million in Royal Canin's new plant at the New Sioux City, SD site.

Creating 23 jobs through the $4.8 million expansion of the Mars Symbioscience site in Germantown, MD.

Investing $50 million to expand Wrigley's Yorkville, IL facility, adding Skittles production – leading to a 25 percent increase in jobs.

Continuing to update the Mars Food Greenville, MS factory through a $31 million investment that has created more than 25 jobs.

"As a U.S. based family-owned business, Mars has been investing in local manufacturing and the communities where we do business for over a century," said Mark Johnson, President, Mars Petcare North America. "This commitment is fundamental to our DNA and how we operate. And you'll continue to see investments like this across our businesses."

Not only can businesses like Mars create new jobs by manufacturing in America, but the market increasingly demands it. Nielsen data shows that about 75 percent of millennials say buying American-made products is important to them.

The latest Mars investment also comes at a moment when both consumers and retailers are demanding greater choice and seeking product variety across calorie and price options. By continuing to expand its U.S. footprint, Mars will be better able to introduce new treats to satisfy diversifying consumer appetites.

"Our consumers are known for trying new things. They are increasingly paying attention to what they eat, but they also want to treat themselves," said Massey. "Our supply chain transformation will allow us to balance consumers' unique, changing needs while continuing to meet demand for their most beloved products."