Marsh Supermarkets to Sell Intellectual Property, Alcohol Permits

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Marsh Supermarkets revealed its intentions to sell the remaining Marsh intellectual property assets and the remaining grocery (beer and wine) and drugstore (liquor, beer and wine) alcohol beverage permits it currently holds after filing for bankruptcy and shuttering its stores earlier this year.

The intellectual property assets include registered marks and/or designs such as Marsh, Marsh Hometown Market, O'Malia's, Main Street Market, Experts in Fresh and many others. The alcohol permits include grocery and/or drug store permits in approximately 25 Indiana and Ohio counties. The permits are geographically specific and require state and local approval in order to be transferred.

Ben Habegger, VP of legal affairs, says numerous parties have contacted the retailer expressing interested for these different assets and the company is now ready to dispose of them.

"Marsh Supermarkets has some great brands and trademarks that have been well known throughout Indiana and Ohio,” Habegger affirms.

The move comes after the retailer filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware in May 2017 and closed all of its stores by mid-July.

All bids for the assets must be submitted to Marsh on or before Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.