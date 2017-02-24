Massachusetts Whole Foods Will Donate Percentage of One-Day Sales to Local Nonprofit

By Craig Levitt

ChopChop Kids, the non-profit publisher of ChopChop: The Fun Cooking Magazine for Families, will be the designated community partner for a Whole Foods Market 5% Day at 23 store locations throughout Massachusetts. Five percent of the day’s net sales in those 23 stores will be donated to ChopChop to support its mission to inspire and teach children and families to cook and eat real food together.

“ChopChop is thrilled to have been selected by Whole Foods Market as the recipient of a 5% Day,” said Sally Sampson, Founder and President of ChopChop Kids. “ChopChop and Whole Foods Market share similar core values, including promoting health through healthy eating education. We look forward to using the 5% Day contribution toward cooking classes at our new Test Kitchen and getting ChopChop’s message of cooking and eating real food together to families who need it most.”

ChopChop is encouraging Massachusetts’s residents to “ShopShop for ChopChop” on March 7th. ChopChop staff and volunteers will be at select locations to answer questions, hand out free samples, recipes and magazines. There will also be family-friendly activities, including a scavenger hunt to help customers stock their pantry, and a chance to be a model in an upcoming issue of ChopChop.

“ChopChop is such a fun and informative resource for families in Massachusetts,” said Laura Derba, President of Whole Foods Market’s North Atlantic region. “We are proud to be able to support the great work they do to promote our shared mission of advancing healthy eating education in the communities we serve.”