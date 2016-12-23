McCormick Predicts Flavor Trends for 2017

By Lindsey Wojcik

McCormick & Company has released its Flavor Forecast 2017.

For nearly two decades, the annual report from McCormick has predicted emerging flavors—like chipotle chilies, coconut water and peri-peri sauce—that are now found everywhere from restaurants to retail shelves and kitchen cabinets.

“This year, the Flavor Forecast identifies cutting-edge flavors that help chefs, tastemakers and home cooks refresh their menus,” says McCormick executive chef Kevan Vetter. “Discover a new all-purpose seasoning—Baharat. It’s a fragrant, Eastern Mediterranean blend of spices such as cumin, cardamom, black pepper, nutmeg and more. Sprinkle over warm, seasonal soups, stir into tomato-based sauces, or add to your favorite chicken dish.”

Here are the five flavor trends the chefs, culinary professionals, trend trackers and flavor experts at McCormick have identified for 2017:

Rise & Shine to Global Tastes

Breakfast options with big, global flavors are being sought after by a generation of flavor adventurists not content with the same boring bowl.

An example of this trend is Breakfast Hash with Skhug Sauce, featuring tender chickpeas, ground lamb or beef and roasted vegetables seasoned with a blend of coriander, cumin and fennel. Skhug [shug], this complex Middle Eastern hot sauce is made with Thai bird eye chilies, cumin, cardamom, coriander, garlic, parsley, cilantro, olive oil and lemon juice.

Plancha: Flat-Out Grilling

Hailing from Spain, France’s Basque region as well as Mexico, the plancha (a thick, flat slab of cast iron) is growing in popularity around the world for creating a sizzling, smoky sear and flavor crust. Grillers can easily use the plancha with meats, seafood and vegetables, paired with bold sauces, rubs and glazes.

An example of this trend is Espelette Pepper-Rubbed Steak a la Plancha, a zesty, Mediterranean-herb rub enhances juicy steak grilled on a sizzling hot plancha. Espelette [es-PE-let] pepper, originating from the Basque region of France, delivers a distinctively smoky, sweet and mildly hot flavor.

Egg Yolks: The Sunny Side of Flavor

Egg yolks leave breakfast behind. Whether poached, fried or cured, chefs are pairing these indulgent golden gems with a range of spices, herbs and sauces on lunch and dinner menus.

An example of this trend is Mediterranean Vegetable Shakshuka, sunny-side-up egg yolks simmered in a tomato and vegetable sauce make a rustic supper. Shakshuka [shahk-SHOO-kah], is flavored with a savory spice blend of smoked paprika, cumin, pepper, cayenne, turmeric and caraway.

Modern Med

Discover the new cuisine for the 21st century: melding Eastern Mediterranean ingredients with Western European classics. An example of this trend is Persian Minestrone, which is Persian Ash-e reshteh meets Italian minestrone. Ash-e Reshteh [OSH-e-resh-tay], is a thick, hearty soup made with beans, herbs, turmeric and flat noodles.

Sweet on Pepper

Enter the new sweet heat. With an up-front bite and lingering sensation, peppercorns are finally capturing the spotlight. Their cedar and citrus notes pair perfectly with up-and-coming naturally sweet ingredients like dates and dragon fruit.

An example of this trend is Dragon Fruit & Strawberry “Poke” with Pepper Syrup, featuring fresh strawberry and diced dragon fruit salad atop a dollop of peppered whipped cream and crispy wontons. Poke [po-kay], create this unique take on Hawaiian poke salad with a drizzle of balsamic-pepper syrup.