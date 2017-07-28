Meijer Adds Back-to-School Supplies to Home Delivery Service

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Meijer is making it easier for parents to plan ahead for the coming school year. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer is adding key back-to-school items to its home delivery service and cutting prices in-store on more than 300 of its most popular items.

Customers with home delivery memberships can shop online for the most frequently-shopped back–to-school items and have everything delivered store-to-door by Shipt shoppers as soon as one hour after the order is placed, or up to one day in advance. For customers wanting to shop in-store, the selection for back to school features price drops on the hottest items and has nearly 200 items priced $1 or less.

“Each year, we see parents and students shopping earlier and earlier, and they continue right up until the week school starts,” said Meijer back-to-school Buyer Michael McKenzie. “Everyone is looking for the best combination of selection, convenience and low prices, so we hope providing this new way to shop and save time is going to help customers be better prepared for back to school and maximize their fun this summer.”

The Meijer home delivery service combines personalized shopping with fresh grocery and a wide selection of daily essentials available 24 hours a day. It is now available throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky. Since launching the service in Detroit last September, Meijer has expanded the service to more than 160 stores and Shipt shoppers have made more than 250,000 deliveries.

McKenzie said Meijer stores have seen back-to-school business double week over week in late July, and he expects sales will continue to increase through September as families make their weekly grocery trips. Some of the hottest items so far include washable crayons and markers - as parents seek ways to keep clothes and homes clean - and pourable glue and food coloring, which are main ingredients for the incredibly popular slime-making trend.