Meijer Brings Store-to-Door Delivery to Chicago and Rockford

By Natalie Taylor

Meijer has partnered with Shipt to offer store-to-door service beginning July 13 to nearly 2.5 million households throughout the Chicagoland suburbs and Rockford. The home delivery service launches as part of an expansion across six states that has so far resulted in more than 250,000 deliveries this year, combining personalized shopping with fresh grocery and a wide selection of daily essentials available 24 hours a day.

Through the Shipt smartphone app or website, members can access more than 55,000 items available at Meijer stores, determine preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their orders. Items range from fresh produce, meat and dairy to pet food, diapers and cleaning supplies. To celebrate the launch of Meijer home deliver in Chicago and Rockford, Shipt is offering $25 off the first order to annual members who sign up prior to launch.

"Our goal is to provide store-to-door convenience to as many of our customers as possible," says Art Sebastian, vice president of digital shopping for Meijer. "We believe that the personalized service that Shipt offers, coupled with the freshness and wide selection our customers love about Meijer, is the perfect meld of online shopping and our brick and mortar locations. Whether you're too busy or just have difficulty getting around a store, the ability to shop digitally and have it delivered when its most convenient provides a life-changing alternative to the way you've always shopped for our groceries."

Meijer has aggressively rolled out the service since launching in Detroit last September and now offers home delivery throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Wisconsin. The greater Chicagoland launch will cover more than 4,500 square miles and include more than 200 zip codes in Aurora, Algonquin, Bolingbrook, Bloomingdale, Crystal Lake, Elgin, Flossmoor, Hoffman Estates, Naperville, Joliet, Mokena, Orland Park, Oswego, Rolling Meadows, Round Lake Beach, St. Charles, Wheaton and Tinley Park, as well as Michigan City, Merrillville, Highland and Portage, Indiana.

"People in the Midwest love to shop Meijer because of their vast selection and high-quality products," says Bill Smith, CEO and founder of Shipt. "With this latest expansion of our partnership into Chicago and Rockford, more than 2.5 million households will have the ability to shop tens of thousands of fresh grocery and household items without having to travel to the store."

Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. For orders under $35, there is a $7 delivery fee. Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow its network of shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order and customizing orders to meet member preferences.