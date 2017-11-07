Meijer Expands Home Delivery to Include Thousands of General Merchandise Items

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Meijer has added thousands of general merchandise items to its store-to-door home delivery service in an effort to challenge online retailers as competition for customer wallets continues to increase for the holidays.

The general merchandise items now available through Meijer Home Delivery includes gifts and toys, as well as wrapping paper, artificial trees and Christmas decorations. Other items added to a total of more than 70,000 fresh produce, grocery and general merchandise items hand-picked by Shipt shoppers from local Meijer stores include electronics like TVs, tablets, headphones, drones and gaming systems.

"We've had tremendous success delivering groceries to our customers across the Midwest, so we are very pleased to offer them the convenience of having their holiday gifts delivered to their doorstep as well," said Meijer president and CEO Rick Keyes. "Whether you are looking for a turkey, toys and gifts or even decorations, our brick–and-mortar stores combined with a personal shopping solution provides something for everyone's holiday shopping needs."

Since launching in Detroit last September, Meijer and official home delivery partner Shipt have expanded the personalized service to more than 200 stores in just 148 days. The Meijer Home Delivery service is now on-pace to make more than a million deliveries from its stores by year end, and is now available to more than 10 million households in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Because most Meijer stores are open 24-hours-a-day, customers can choose delivery times most convenient for them, which gives people the flexibility to shop and receive orders very early in the morning or late at night. The retailer has also provided home delivery service members the ability to earn mPerks Rewards that can be redeemed in store, as well as offering sales on hundreds of items each week found through the Shipt app.