Meijer Expands Pet Assortment with Premium Line

As part of its effort to enhance its pet product assortment – both in-store and online – Meijer is expanding its natural pet food options with the addition of Blue Buffalo’s product line.

The premium pet food line will be available in all Meijer stores across its six-state footprint and will soon be available to add to home delivery orders later this month.

“We continue to expand our selection of high-quality pet products as our pet parent customers seek healthier and more natural products for their pets,” said Jenn Martin, director of pet merchandising at the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer.

Earlier this year, Meijer unveiled a new enhanced pet department format in all six of its new stores that opened in May. The enhanced department will be unveiled in all new and remodeled Meijer stores moving forward.

Meijer operates 230 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.