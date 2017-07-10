Meijer Home Delivery Now Offers Alcohol in Michigan

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Meijer and Shipt announced that customers in Michigan can now have beer, wine and spirits delivered from local stores as part of its store-to-door service.

Beginning July 11, Shipt members will be able to add items from the retailer’s large assortment of craft beers, wines and spirits as part of more than 55,000 grocery and daily essential items available at local Meijer stores. Meijer launched the membership-based, home delivery service in the Detroit area last year and has continued to expand the service throughout Michigan, including Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Traverse City and West Lakeshore communities.

“We’ve received an incredible amount of feedback from customers wanting to take advantage of our large selection of craft beers and wine,” says Art Sebastian, vice president of digital shopping for Meijer. “We think this enhances the level of convenience our home delivery customers in Michigan can enjoy and allows them to take more advantage of what our stores have to offer.”

Customers who order groceries as part of the membership-based service are required to provide valid identification to place an order that includes alcohol. Shipt Shoppers must be at least 21 years of age and certified to deliver alcohol. Shoppers must also verify the member receiving the order is 21 or older and has proper identification demonstrating legal drinking age when the order is delivered. Michigan is currently the only state where alcohol is included as part of Meijer’s home delivery service.

Customers can sign up for the membership-based service and can shop online for groceries and everyday essentials and perishables -including fresh produce, frozen items, baby care products and pet food. Personal shoppers hand-pick items from local Meijer stores offering Shipt’s home-delivery service and deliver orders within a preferred one-hour time window.

To sign up for home delivery, Meijer customers can sign up for annual or monthly Shipt memberships. Annual memberships are $99 per year and monthly memberships are $14 per month. For a limited-time new members will also receive $25 off their first order. Delivery is free for orders over $35; a flat $7 delivery fee is added to any orders under $35.