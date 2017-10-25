Meijer Home Delivery Surpasses Half Million Orders Across Midwest

By GHQ Staff

Meijer’s home delivery service with Shipt has gained quite the following since first launching last September in Detroit. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer recently surpassed 500,000 deliveries and is on track to see more than one million store-to-door deliveries by year’s end.

In its first full year of offering home deliveries, Meijer expanded the service to more than 200 stores, which serve some 10 million households in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky.

"As e-commerce continues to change the way people shop, we are proud to bring home delivery to the Midwest and innovate the way people shop our stores," said Meijer president/CEO Rick Keyes. "Our goal was to quickly bring a high level of convenience to as many customers as possible, so surpassing a half-million deliveries is a great start as we continue enhancing this personalized customer-first experience."

Among the top reasons for the service’s popularity, Keyes noted, is Meijer’s ability to combine a seamless digital shopping solution with the best of what is carried in its average 192,000 square-feet supercenters – which includes everything from fresh produce and grocery to general merchandise and daily essentials, like light bulbs, diapers, school supplies, bulk items and pet foods.

Because most Meijer stores are open 24-hours-a-day, customers can choose delivery times most convenient for them, which allows those with third shift jobs or challenging lifestyles the flexibility to shop and receive orders very early in the morning or late at night.

The regional retailer also enables home delivery service members to earn mPerks rewards that can be redeemed in store, as well as offering sales on hundreds of items each week found through the Shipt app.

Meijer customers can sign up for the service for $99 per year. Unlimited deliveries are free for orders over $35; a flat $7 delivery fee is added to any orders under $35.

The privately owned and family-operated Meijer operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.